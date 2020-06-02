Gul Panag: Getting a Master's in exercising in confined spaces

Image Source : GUL PANAG/ INSTAGRAM Gul Panag recently shared that she has been trying her best to keep herself and her little son fit during the lockdown.

Actress Gul Panag says she is getting another Master's degree -- for exercising in confined spaces! Gul took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue tank top. The actress captioned the image: "I'm getting another Master's. This one is in exercising in confined spaces, in small windows of time whilst child is constantly sitting on you."

She revealed she has reduced consumption of sugar.

On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show "Paatal Lok", which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

