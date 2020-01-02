Good Newwz gallops into Rs 100 crore mark within six days

Good Newwz crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is having a dream run at the box office. The movie has actually galloped to cross Rs 100 crore mark. The movie, whose total collection within five days stands at Rs 94.60 crore is expected to mint approx Rs 25 crore on Wednesday. First day of New Year 2020 and holiday season helped Good Newwz set the cash registers ringing.The movie is about two married couples, played by Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara, waiting to embrace parenthood. They decide to go through IVF only to have their problems doubled. Undoubtedly, the rib-tickling moments and drama worked in favour of the film besides its star cast.

#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

Good Newwz boasts of chartbuster tracks such as Chandigarh Mein and Saudha Khara Khara. Maana Dil and Laal Ghagra.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Good Newwz has been directed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Our movie critic Sonal Gera is all praise for Akshay, Kareena, Dilji and Kiara. She writes, ''The stars lift up the wafer-thin premise of 'Good Newwz', and make for a superlative entertainer. You tend to almost let logic, and reasoning go, because the situational comedy -- two Batra couples divided by varying levels of sophistication, but united by a happy-sad mix-up -- and genuine humour actually crack you up''. Read full review here.

