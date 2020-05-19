Image Source : YOUTUBE Ghoomketu trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's struggles to make it big in Bollywood gets a rib-tickling twist

The trailer of the much-awaited Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Ghoomketu' has finally been released by the makers of the film and we bet you'll have to stop yourself from falling off the bed. The comedy-drama releasing on May 22 on ZEE5 features the actor playing the role of a struggling writer trying hard to get the big Bollywood break. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in the role of a corrupt police officer who has only a month to nab Ghoomketu, or else he will be transferred. Not just Nawaz's tremendous acting, the fans will also get to see special appearances from Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chitrangda Singh which is enough to keep you hooked to your seats.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks, Ghoomketu also stars Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

#Ghoomketu hai seedha sa lekin uski kahani hai bilkul tedhi medhi. Dikhiye iss kahani ka full version 22nd May par only on #ZEE5

Watch the trailer here-

Director Pushpendra has said the film was his "dream project" with a stellar cast and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. "For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our Bua's and Chacha's and Dadda's - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5," director Pushpendra Nath Misra told PTI.

About the film, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap said, "Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of'Ghoomketu' and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming."

Talking about Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin told IANS, "'Ghoomketu' is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. ‘Ghoomketu' has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience."

