Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn's Rahim Lala shatters status quo in new video from Alia Bhatt's film

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a mafia King - Rahim Lala in the much anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. given the anticipation around his character, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave fans a sneak peek of Rahim Lala from Alia Bhatt's film. For the movie, Ajay Devgn returns to his most loved avatar. Gangubai’s path crosses with Rahim Lala who becomes a strong support to help Gangu attain her mission and that's how their friendship unfolds. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Devgn wrote, "Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda. Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein." Watch the video here":

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Alia who stars in the titular role opened up about her role saying, "She (Gangubai) is sunshine but there is sadness in her that is emotionally draining...to that to do what she did... "

The 28-year-old actress added: "Her picture was on every girl's wall in Kamathipura for 50 years. That was the impact she had for women so put yourself out for other people and not really be there for yourself that is another weight to carry. Even when I was dancing, walking or laughing... Sanjay sir said 'weight'. 'Weight' doesn't mean physical weight... It means in the heart and head and that's what translates hopefully in the screen.

Along with her, the talented cast includes names like Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Besides Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi will also have cameos in the film.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.