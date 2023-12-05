Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's film promises a blend of fun, friendship and romance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy in Dunki

Finally, makers have dropped the much-awaited trailer of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Hardy and is seen standing at the edge of a compartment door of a moving train. He introduces his friends including Sukhi, played by Vicky Kaushal, who struggles with learning English and Mannu, played by Taapsee Pannu, who is always ready to defend Hardy when he's mocked for his bad English.

Boman Irani is introduced as their English teacher who promised to train them enough so they can qualify to live abroad. Both Vicky and Shah Rukh Khan's characters are seen justifying their will to relocate overseas.

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the makers of Dunki unveiled its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

