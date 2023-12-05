CID's Fredricks, actor Dinesh Phadnis, dies at 57 due to multiple organ failure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dinesh Phadnis

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, popular for playing the role of Fredericks in one of television’s most popular show CID, died on at the age of 57. His CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, confirmed the news of his. He said, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.” The actor was in his late 50s, and was receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital. According to report, the actor died of multiple organ failure in a hospital.

Apart from working as an Inspector in this TV series, he also wrote some of the episodes of CID. He also appeared in the Bollywood film Sarfarosh and Super 30. He also wrote for a Marathi film. He lived in Shantivan, Borivali East.Along from his role in CID, he also made a special appearance in the popular sitcom series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as Inspector Fredericks. His other notable works include CID: Special Bureau, Adaalat, CIF as Constable Shambhu Tawde.

He regularly posted pictures on social media. Known for his active presence, he often engaged with his fans. His last post was on Diwali. He had posted many pictures of his CID team as well.

