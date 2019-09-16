Image Source : TWITTER Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha film heads towards Rs 50 crore

Dream Girl, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, made the best of weekend as its collection saw a 63.38 per cent jump on Saturday (September 14), and on Sunday, the figures moved even higher. The film's collection, however, is likely to drop on Monday. It is expected to mint Rs 7 to 8 crore on the weekday.

The Ayushmann Khurrana film, which started off on a good note on Friday ( September 13), picked up pace on the weekend. On Friday, the film grossed Rs 10.05 crore but got the cash registers ringing on Saturday as it minted Rs 16.42 crore. On Sunday, it made Rs 18.10 crore, making a total of Rs 44.57 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

The film is likely to hit Rs 50 crore mark on Monday.

As per the trade analysts, a strong word-of-mouth and good performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars are driving the audience to theatres.

The film is based on the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page