Dream Girl Movie Review: With witty one-liners every minute, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is a laugh riot

Dream Girl Movie Review: Witty one-liner every minute, Ayushmann Khurrana's film is a laugh riot

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: September 13, 2019

September 13, 2019 Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Genre: Comedy Drama

Pooja is friendly, lovable, compassionate but moreover, she is fictitious and born out of a sheer need of employment of a well-educated, but jobless, Mathura resident Karam. Pooja has a fleet of admirers including women, who can do anything to marry her.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Karam as well as Pooja is flawless with each and every expression portrayed.

Karam has an unerring ability to speak in a female voice. Since childhood, he has been playing female characters in mythological stage shows. Locals revere him and take his blessings but his father, played by brilliant Annu Kapoor, always cribs about Karam’s work until he lands up a job at ‘friendship centre’. Needless to say, he is unaware of the nature of his son’s work. Soon, entire Mathura is seen grinning while on phone.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will make you laugh till its very end. There is not even a single scene in the film which won’t leave you amused. Right from Annu Kapoor’s response to repaying his loans to the encounter of Pooja’s lovers, Dream Girl makes sure that your jaw hurts while laughing.

From a minor Gujjar lover, Brahmachari to a magazine editor who believes ‘all-men-are-dogs’ and Shayari-spouting policeman, Pooja’s lovers have a variety of characters. These character sketches by director Raaj Shandilyaa, who has a vast TV experiencem including Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, trigger plenty of laughs.

The screenplay by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Nirmaan D Singh somewhere give you sitcom-wala feel. For instance, the signature tune when Nidhi Bisht or Vijay Raaz’s character appears on screen is a bit annoying. There are a lot of stereotypical jokes on Muslims for petty laughs. Though they manage to make you laugh out loud, but even leave you pondering over their relevance and originality.

Dream Girl has some heart-warming moments, especially when it talks about equality in religion, youth resorting to alcohol during stress and women working at such dingy ‘friendship centres’. Having said that, it undermines women around which the film basically revolves. ‘’Pooja Ek Mard Hai,’’ this dialogue leaves you pondering despite delivering dollops of hilarious one-liners.

Also, the lead female character played by Nushrat Bharucha seems to be just an eye-candy. She is earnest in her parts but under-utilised. We understand the objective of makers was to bring out a massy film but the ornamental use of film’s leading lady serves no purpose.

A strong ensemble of characters actors is one of the biggest strengths of Dream Girl. Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and others lift the film merely by their presence. They have some of the best scenes of the film and they use it to the fullest. Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor deliver some of the lovely and delightful moments of the film as father-son duo. Their bitter-sweet conversation serves as an icing on the cake.

At the end, there is a monologue. I wonder what was the need for such gyaan. Dream Girl also comprises few lines which hit below the belt, however, such moments are rare.

Needless to say, Ayushmann Khurrana is charming as Pooja and Karam both. Is there any role this man can’t pull off? Manjot Singh delivers his best in the limited space and opportunity. Nidhi Bisht, Nushrat Bharucha and Abhishek Banerjee don’t get enough to perform despite their fine acting chops.

Go for it to have your best time!

