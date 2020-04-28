Disha Patani's monokini pic from Malang sends Instagram into a meltdown and how

Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani loves to send her fans into a frenzy with her sizzling Instagram pictures. Disha on Tuesday shared a throwback photo from the sets of Malang and her fans went gaga over it. Flaunting her fit body, Disha was seen in a white and peach coloured monokini as she posed alongside on the beach. As soon as she shared the photo, fans started dropping adorable comments like "beach baby," "superb picture" and "stunning."

Malang directed by Mohit Suri also featured Aditya Roy Kapur. While Aditya plays a serial killer, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play the roles of cops in the crime thriller. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Krishan Kumar.

Last week, Disha treated her fans with a BTS Video from Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha shot for the item song along with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha's post received a lot of love and appreciation from netizens including Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. They left comments "amazing" and "queen" respectively on the actress's post.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva was Salman's Eid 2020 offering which has now been postponed indefinitely due to lockdown.

