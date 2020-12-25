Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's film is a Christmas treat to fans

Image Source : TWITTER/@__HARIPRAARSNI Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 has finally hit the screens. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday evening and has already entertained the viewers with its vibrant energy. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, it is a Christmas 2020 treat for fans. Also, Coolie No. 1 is David Dhawan's 50th film.

The songs of the film have already made the audience tune into the dance mood and now, Varun and Sara's performance is also admired. While comparisons with Govinda and Karisma are inevitable, the actors have tried to bring in their individual touch to the story. Fans are in love with this new Jodi of Varun and Sara and are enjoying their chemistry.

One Twitter user wrote, " Coolie No. 1 is super Fun | colourful Feel good Entertainer ! A perfect Entertainer To End The year!" Another tweeted, "Omg it's super amazing VD i love it it's a very beautiful light comdy movie i haven't laughed like that since along time thank you for doing coolie No.1 and for making me smile and forget the whole world for a while."

Check out Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions here:

#CoolieNo1 is a complete family entertainer. Not even a single dull moment. Thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.



Just enjoy the movie & don’t see with a lot of comparisons perspectives. Govinda is Govinda & Varun is Varun... no?@Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo1OnPrime — Devaa Jain (@DevaaJain) December 25, 2020

@Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan @SirPareshRawal

And @rajpalofficial sir,I want to thank you as a token of appreciation for your hard work and dedication in making your fans feel happy with your acting and https://t.co/MhblkYAX1l u all of sir 💕👏👏@PrimeVideoIN#coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/cMdCM2o6Pr — Satyam singh (@rajputsatyam93) December 24, 2020

#CoolieNo1

Gone is the age of those commercial entertainers ...



But this @Varun_dvn's flick was entertaining enough 😁

"420 episodes of sasur bhu kabhi Sasuraa tha 😂" — Paardhu (@obsesso_cinema) December 25, 2020

Coolie No.1 is entertainment guaranteed. A full laugh riot. Would have been a superhit if released in theatres. Loved it 😍 Varun Dhawan is amazing at comedy and Sara Ali Khan never looked this hot 🔥#CoolieNo1 — Being Jayadev (@Jaidevvv) December 25, 2020

Omg it's super amazing VD i love it it's a very beautiful light comdy movie i haven't laughed like that since along time thank you for doing coolie No.1 and for making me smile and forget the whole world for a while big love from Egypt hero Blockbuster movie @Varun_dvn #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/TsBKuhTb54 — Nada RAJU Dhawan (@Nada_dvn) December 24, 2020

Coolie No.1 also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Asked how it was working again with his father david Dhawan, Varun said, "He's a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool."