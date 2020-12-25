Friday, December 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's film is a Christmas treat to fans

Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's film is a Christmas treat to fans

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 has finally hit the screens. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, it is a Christmas 2020 treat for fans. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2020 9:24 IST
Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions
Image Source : TWITTER/@__HARIPRAARSNI

Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 has finally hit the screens. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday evening and has already entertained the viewers with its vibrant energy. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, it is a Christmas 2020 treat for fans. Also, Coolie No. 1 is David Dhawan's 50th film.

The songs of the film have already made the audience tune into the dance mood and now, Varun and Sara's performance is also admired. While comparisons with Govinda and Karisma are inevitable, the actors have tried to bring in their individual touch to the story. Fans are in love with this new Jodi of Varun and Sara and are enjoying their chemistry.

One Twitter user wrote, " Coolie No. 1 is super Fun | colourful Feel good Entertainer ! A perfect Entertainer To End The year!" Another tweeted, "Omg it's super amazing VD i love it it's a very beautiful light comdy movie i haven't laughed like that since along time thank you for doing coolie No.1 and for making me smile and forget the whole world for a while."

Check out Coolie No. 1 Movie Review & Twitter Reactions here:

Coolie No.1 also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Asked how it was working again with his father david Dhawan, Varun said, "He's a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News