Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's film struggles to keep itself afloat

Cirkus box office collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus has struggled at the box office, being one of the lowest performing films of the year. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johnny Lever, among others, was released on December 23rd and has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Despite its star-studded cast, the film has failed to connect with audiences.

Cirkus Box Office Report

It seems that Cirkus, the latest film from Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, is struggling at the box office. According to trade reports, the film earned approximately 1.70 crore to 2 crore INR in India on its seventh day of release, bringing its total collection to approximately 27 crore INR. This performance is concerning, as it seems unlikely that the film will be able to reach the 30 crore INR mark.

This is a disappointing outcome for Cirkus, which features an ensemble cast. Despite its star power, the film has failed to connect with audiences and hence it hasn't been able to pick up at the office even when it was released during the festive weekend of Christmas. It appears that Cirkus may be headed for a box office disaster, as it struggles to attract audiences and meet its financial goals.

About Cirkus

Cirkus is a comedy film directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, set in a historical period. It stars Ranveer Singh in a double role, and features an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, and Mukesh Tiwari, among others. The film also includes special cameos from Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. Cirkus is a retelling of the 1982 Hindi film Angoor, which was itself a remake of the 1968 Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar. This film was based on the 1963 Bengali film Bhranti Bilas.

