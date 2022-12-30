Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: The Way of Water inches closer to Rs 300 Cr club in India

Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Avatar 2 Box Office collection Day 14: Avatar was a cultural phenomenon, and many people are excited to see what the sequel has in store. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise to see Avatar The Way of Water breaking box office records.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2022 9:42 IST
Avatar 2 has received a positive response at the box office both internationally and in India
Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster film, Avatar. The original film was a massive success, grossing over $2.8 billion at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. As such, expectations for the sequel have also been high and the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office. While at the global box office, it has already minted over USD 1 billion, in India it is inching closer to Rs 300 Cr mark.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report India

It's not a surprise to see Avatar making a mark at the box office. The film has been doing well since its release, but its collections are witnessing a decline on the weekdays. As per trade reports, 'Avatar 2' has so far earned 284.60 crores. On the other hand, talking about the film's earnings on the 14th day in India, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has collected 9.50 crores on the second Thursday. 

What makes Avatar 2 a success at the box office

One factor that could contribute to the film's success is its release date. Avatar: The Way of Water released in December 2023, is a prime time for blockbuster films. Many people take time off work or school during the holiday season, providing them with more time to go to the movies. Additionally, the end of the year is often when studios release their biggest and most highly anticipated films, so the competition for box office dollars is typically less intense.

Another factor that could drive box office success for Avatar: The Way of Water is the popularity of the original film. Avatar was a cultural phenomenon, and many people are excited to see what the sequel has in store. The film has a dedicated fan base that is likely to turn out in droves to see the new installment. Additionally, the success of the original film is drawing in audiences who missed it the first time around, or who want to see what all the fuss was about.

