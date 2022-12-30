Inside VIDEO: Anant Ambani dances to dhol beats post engagement to Radhika Merchant; SRK, Salman join bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Anant Ambani was seen dancing to dhol beats post engagement to Radhika Merchant

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: The Ambani family is in a celebratory mood as Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancee Radhika Merchant marked the start of their pre-wedding festivities with a traditional Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The ceremony, which signifies the formal acceptance of the couple's engagement by both families, was followed by a lavish party hosted by Mukesh Ambani at his opulent Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'.

The guest list for the celebration was star-studded, and the couple was given a warm and festive welcome by their family members upon their return to the city. As they made their way to the Ambani home, they were greeted with a riot of colors, thanks to a stunning flower show, and the lively beats of dhol drums and the sound of nagade filled the air. Fireworks lit up the sky over the Worli sea-link, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Anant who looked dapper in a dark pink kurta was cheery as he begins the new phase pf his life. The billionaire was seen dancing to the dhol beats at the lavish bash. Also present at the welcome ceremony was Mika Singh who sang his popular Bollywood songs to add more energy to the happy celebrations. Watch inside videos from Anant and Radhika's engagement party here:

The party was sure a lively and unforgettable celebration as the couple celebrates this joyous occasion surrounded by their loved ones. Bollywood celebs lined up to join the Ambanis and Merchants in celebration. The celebrity lineup included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji. SRK was seen arriving at the venue with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

For the unversed, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in Rajasthan on Thursday. The 'roka' (betrothal) ceremony was performed at the famed Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in the desert state on Thursday. It was attended by the Ambani and Merchant families and friends, and priests of the temple blessed the excited young couple.

Known to each other for a few years, Anant and his fiancee Radhika spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union. They also took part in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The engagement ceremony marks the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months, and both families have sought the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Anant and Radhika as they commence their journey of togetherness.

