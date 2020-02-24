Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Day 3: Vicky Kaushal film struggles, mints Rs 16.36 crore

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship brings horror back on the Bollywood screen. However, Bhoot seems to be having a tough time at the box office. The horror film opened against Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday and after collecting Rs 5.74 crore on Sunday, which was not higher than its Saturday total of Rs 5. 52 crore, the box office collections of Bhoot stands at Rs 16.36 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes. Bhoot: Part One, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre.

"#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz", Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Furthermore, Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend collection of Vicky Kaushal's films. "#VickyKaushal versus #VickyKaushal... *Opening Weekend* biz...2019: #Uri ₹ 35.73 cr 2018: #Raazi ₹ 32.94 cr 2020: #Bhoot ₹ 16.36 cr 2018: #Manmarziyaan ₹ 14.33 cr 2016: #RamanRaghav 2.0 ₹ 3.98 cr Note: #Sanju is not included in this list. #India biz".

Vikcy Kaushal earlier revealed that he has a strange fear in life. He is scared that one fine day he will wake up to discover he no longer knows how to act. "Before shooting this film, I was scared of water, but now they (makers of the film) have made me a mermaid! Apart from that, I feel scared that one fine day, I will wake up and I wouldn't know how to act. If that happens, I wonder what I will do because I have torn up my engineering job letters!" he laughed.

"I feel one day I will go on a film set and for no logical reason, I just wouldn't know what to do when the director says ‘action'. It's a strange and imaginatory fear and I hope that it never comes to reality," he added.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Trailer

