Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband for 1.5 years. Deets inside

For Bhagyashree, that separation phase was scary

Bhagyashree, who shot to fame with Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya is quite active on social media. Besides her day-to-day activities, the actress shares her workout videos on Instagram, inspiring her followers to follow suit. Recently, in an interaction, Bhagyashree revealed that she and her husband were separated for 1.5 years. Bhagyashree got married to Himalay Dassani in 1990. Remembering that phase still sends chills down her spine, said the actress.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Bhagyashree is heard saying, ''Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling).”

Bhagyashree went against the wish of her parents and married Himalay during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. It was a temple wedding attended by Sooraj, Salman and a few close friends. For the unversed, Bhagyashree is the eldest of three daughters of Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, the Maharaja of Sangli.

In an interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Bhagyshree opened up about biding adieu to her Bollywood career after the mega-success of Maine Pyar Kia. “Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud,'' the actress had said.

Bhagyashree and Himalay have a son and a daughter together. Their son Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with 2018 flick Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which received rave reviews.