Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek: Date, Where to Watch, Trailer, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Anek' is all set to hit the theatres on May 27 ie this Friday. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha with whom the actor has previously worked in 'Article 15.' The trailer has already left the fans excited. Everyone is eager to see Ayushmann in a serious role contrary to the slice of life kind of films that he does. On the other hand, the debut of Nagaland model Andrea Kevichusa in the female lead has also captured many eyeballs. The film, for the unversed, is based on the life of an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. Not only this but Ayushmann's socio-political drama 'Anek' also highlights the need of stopping people to classify others on the basis of language -- especially in a nation wherein dialect and culture change every few kilometres.

Just in case, you are excited to watch Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Anek's release date?

The film will be released on May 27.

Who is the director of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek?

Anubhav Sinha

Who is the writer of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek?

Sima Agarwal(screenplay)Yash Keswani(screenplay)Anubhav Sinha(dialogue)

What is the star cast of Anek?

Ayushmann Khurrana ... Joshua

Andrea Kevichüsa Andrea Kevichüsa ... Aido

Shovon Jaman Shovon Jaman ... Driver

Abhinay Raj Singh Abhinay Raj Singh ... Raaj Jai

Manoj Pahwa Manoj Pahwa

Azzy Bagria Azzy Bagria ... Friend (as Bagria Azzy)

J.D. Chakravarthi J.D. Chakravarthi

Sharik Khan Sharik Khan ... Joshua's friend

Hani Yadav Hani Yadav ... Abhinav

Kumud Mishra Kumud Mishra

Mubashir Bashir Beigh Mubashir Bashir Beigh

Amir Hossain Ashik Amir Hossain Ashik

Where to book Ayushmann Khurrana's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Anek's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Anek?

It will run for 2 hours and 27 minutes, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Who is the music director of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer?

The film's soundtrack is composed by Mangesh Dhakde and Anurag Saikia.

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Anek:

Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek: