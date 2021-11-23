Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SARAALIKHAN Atrangi Re First Motion Posters: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush dazzle in quirky avatars

Fans will finally get to witness the trailer release of much-awaited 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The big announcement was made by Sara on Tuesday on his social media handles. Not only this but she even treated everyone with the first motion posters of the three actors along with her intriguing shayari. The short video clips featured the three actors in quirky avatars and left asking for more. Not only this, but he even revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Alongside Akshay's motion poster, Sara wrote, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar Next level energy- adbhud pyaar Unke saamne sab maanle haar To ho jayein Tayaar To meet Mr Akshay Kumar Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Dhanush's video was captioned, "Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character Couldn’t be played by any other actor From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush Ji haa you guessed it right it’s Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Meanwhile, introducing herself, the actress wrote in the caption, "And now finally it’s time to meet Rinku Give her all your love, and she will say thank you Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori And she is the heart of this Atrangi love story Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."