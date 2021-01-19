Image Source : TWITTER/TUSSHARKAPOOR/ANITAHASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani, Tusshar Kapoor reunite in 'Maarrich' co-starring Naseeruddin Shah

Actors Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades. The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films "Kucch To Hai" and "Yeh Dil", Unite for the mystery thriller "Maarrich", which also stars Naseeruddin Shah. Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the film's set. In the first photo, the actor is seen dressed as a policeman, while in the other one, he is standing next to Shah, who is playing a priest in the movie. Kapoor said he is thrilled to be part of "Maarrich" as his role in the movie challenges him as an actor.

"Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!," Tusshar tweeted on Tuesday.

Anita replied to the post saying: "Super excited! Me too in the movieeee.... small role .... but am super thrilled."

Tusshar has described "Maarrich" as an "edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart".

"The more work experience you gain, the more confident you are about exploring different avenues, both, as an actor and otherwise, too. Therefore, I feel fortunate enough to have chanced upon 'Maarrich', which I consciously chose to act in and produce as well," added the actor, who will be essaying the role of Rajiv, a sharp-witted police officer who lands up with a double murder case.

Kapoor, who ventured into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmii", is also producing "Maarrich". Described as a whodunit, the movie is being directed by Dhruv Lather, who previously made 2016 film "Kal Hamara Hai".