Animal: Ranbir Kapoor makes a swagger appearance in new poster; film's teaser to be out on THIS date

Animal new poster

After the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to turn 'Animal' in his upcoming action thriller. The makers of Animal on Monday shared a new poster of the film featuring the lead actor. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor in an elegant and wild avatar, showcasing his character's rage.

Check out the poster:

In the poster, Ranbir can be seen donning formal attire with a royal blue blazer, matching shirt, alongwith a square shaped sunglasses. He is looking suave in a long hairstyle, with a cigarette in his mouth, and a lighter in one hand.

The poster features Ranbir in a never-seen-before rowdy avatar. Sharing the, poster, T-Series Films wrote “He is elegant He is Wild... You will see his rage on September 28. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec”.

Ranbir’s character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity, and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.

Along with the poster, the makers of the film also mentioned the release date of its much-awaited teaser. It will be unveiled on Ranbir's birthday, i.e., September 28 at 10 am.

Fans reaction to the poster

The fans couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the look of Ranbir. One fan wrote, ''Faadu poster haii boss.'' Another one commented, ''Hope it's like JAWAN.'' A third one wrote, ''Eagerly waiting for RK as a gangster.''

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in important roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will release worldwide on December 1 in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. After its theatrical release, the film will land on Netflix.

