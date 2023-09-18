Jab We Met 2 confirmed! Former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to reunite for sequel?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jab We Met 2

Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab We Met' achieved significant success and has acquired cult status over time. The romantic comedy, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, stole hearts upon its release in 2007. The film is making headline again as reports of a sequel, Jab We Met 2, are surfacing. According to recent reports, the sequel is likely to be initiated by Raj Mehta of Gandhar Films, who is the proprietor of Ashtavinayak.

As discussions about a potential sequel to the movie intensify, there is anticipation and curiosity surrounding whether former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will come together again on-screen after several years. In an interview with Times Now, Raj Mehta, the owner of Ashtavinayak, confirmed that he is planning to bring out a sequel of 'Jab We Met'. It would be produce under the banner of Gandhar Films. However, there has been no official announcement nor the shoot date has been locked. Aditionally, it is not even confirmed, if Shahid and Kareena will share the screen once again for the sequel of the film or the makers have a different plan.

Shahid Kapoor on sequel of Jab We Met

'Jab We Met' enjoyed a re-release in theaters earlier this year, and during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid Kapoor had discussed the potential for a sequel to the film. His remarks had sparked speculation and interest among fans regarding the continuation of the beloved story.

Shahid had said, "It really depends on the quality of that script. So, if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say ‘man this will be better than the original this can match up to the original’ I would do it but if I feel it’s not and I’m just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’."

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet, he added, "For Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice." For the unversed, the duo was last seen together in 'Udta Punjab'.

