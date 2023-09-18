Actor and YouTuber TTF Vasan meets with accident during bike stunt | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN YouTuber TTF Vasan accident

TTF Vasan, a highly popular Tamilian YouTuber, well-known as a motovlogger, recently met with an accident. The budding actor had a bike accident while performing stunts on the road. A video of this unfortunate incident has been circulating widely on various social media platforms, causing concern and drawing attention from his fans and followers. He suffered injuries while performing stunts on the road in Tamil Nadu near Kancheepuram.

Vasan, who is gearing up for his acting debut in the film titled 'Manjal Veeran,' in a recent video, was captured attempting a bike stunt while overtaking a car, which unfortunately went awry. The stunt resulted in a severe accident as his bike collided heavily with the roadside platform. TTF Vasan was thrown from the bike and was seen being propelled several meters away.

It was reported that TTF Vasan was on a journey from Kanchipuram to Chennai with his friend, planning a road trip to Maharashtra. However, the bike stunt during their travel led to a major accident, and Vasan was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Kanchipuram. While there is no official statement about his condition, several media reports claimed that he is out of danger and in stable condition. It is also being reported that he suffered a hand fracture.

TTF Vasan is set to make his acting debut in a film titled 'Manjal Veeran,' collaborating with director Vasan. The film's first look poster was unveiled a few weeks ago on the actor's birthday. While the primary shooting for the film is yet to commence, let's hope that TTF Vasan's recent injury does not disrupt the film's production. The cast and crew of the movie have not been officially announced, and it's anticipated. He also acted in the film Khaku Veeran, where he played the role of biker.

On the other hand, Vasan runs a YouTube channel called Twin Throttlers. The influencer makes videos of riding on expensive bikes and performing stunts.

