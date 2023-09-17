Game Changer: Makers file criminal case after Ram Charan, Kiara Advani BIG budget song gets leaked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actors Kiara Advani and Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are collaborating for the first time in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film is undoubtedly the most-awaited one. In an unfortunate event, a song from the film got leaked online. Responding to this, the makers have now filed a police complaint against miscreants who leaked crucial clips featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

The production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a copy of the complaint on Twitter or X and informed the same. The handle wrote, "A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66(C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film #GameChanger. We request you to refrain from spreading the inferior quality content which has been illegally leaked."

Take a look:

If reports are to be believed, the leaked song is said to be shot on a budget of a whopping Rs 15 crore. Team Game Changer, along with director Shankar is currently working in Chennai, from where the leak may have carried forward. For those coming late to the story, Game Changer marks the Telugu debut of S Shankar, who is popular for his cinematic masterpieces in 2.0, Sivaji, Enthiran, Anniyan, and others.

All about Game Changer

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is a political action thriller film. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film was announced in February 2021 and also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Rajeev Kanakala, and Naveen Chandra in important roles. The film has been shot in New Zealand, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Vishakhapatnam. The post-production work is currently going on in Chennai.

Speaking of Kiara Advani, the actor was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Ram Charan won plaudits for his stint in SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR.

Also Read: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan shares SPECIAL message to PM Modi on his birthday

Latest Entertainment News