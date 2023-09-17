Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan shares SPECIAL message to PM Modi on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Shah Rukh Khan and PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Sunday. On the occasion, celebrities and prominent leaders across the globe are extending birthday wishes for PM Modi on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently making headlines for Jawan, shared a special message for the Prime Minister of India.

On Twitter or X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodiji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes."

Last year, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said PM Modi sleeps only for two hours every day and works for 22 hours. While addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur, Patil said PM Modi is experimenting now so that he need not have to sleep and also claimed that he doesn't waste a single minute.

Take a look at SRK's tweet:

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the G20 success. He tweeted, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

See here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also wished PM Modi on his birthday. Taking it to the same platform, the actor wrote, "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday."

Check out Salman Khan's post here:

Akshay Kumar also extended his best wishes to the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. He shared a picture featuring him and PM Modi and wrote, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always."

Have a look:

Also Read: PM Modi birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, and other celebs extend wishes

Latest Entertainment News