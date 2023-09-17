PM Modi birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, and other celebs extend wishes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood celebs share wishes for PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi turned 73 on September 17. Cited as the world's most popular leader, PM Modi is the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister and also has the longest tenure as head of an elected government. On his birthday, several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, and others shared their wishes for PM Modi.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of PM Narendra Modi and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir."

Sonu Sood Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision."

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of him with PM Modi and extended his wishes. He also congratulated the Prime Minister of India on the G20 Summit's success. He wrote in Hindi, "Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you a long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India."

Veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini also took to social media to wish PM Modi on his 73rd birthday today. She wrote, "Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example."

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter or X and wrote, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity."

Tiger Shroff wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation."

