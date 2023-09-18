Arjun Bijlani vs Elvish Yadav: What is 'undeserving Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner' debate? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arjun Bijlani and Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded on August 14, however, the debate around the 'deserving' and 'undeserving' winner is not ending anytime soon. Contestant Elvish Yadav scripted history and became the first wildcard contestant ever to win the reality show. Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. Soon after his win, a section of social media trolled Yadav and tagged him as the 'undeserving' winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Last week, Asim Riaz took a dig at Yadav during his live performance in Bengaluru and now TV star Arjun Bijlani jumped on the bandwagon, sharing a cryptic post on Twitter or X.

Taking to the platform, Bijlani wrote, "Big boss karke some people and their fan clubs have forgotten how to respect women. Sad !!" The tweet undoubtedly left the Bigg Boss audience perplexed and wondered who the tweet was directed to. But, now the world knows who.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's tweet:

Replying to the tweet, Elvish Yadav commented, "Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho."

Take a look here:

Soon after Yadav replied to the actor's tweet, social media users reacted to the same. While some supported Bijlani, others backed Yadav for the same. One user wrote, "Bijlani faltu ka clout lene aaya tha... elvish ne le li." Another user wrote, "Elvish Bhai ne kal Celebrity k birthday party me kuch logo ka maza bandh diya, uske rujaan ab aana shuru hoye hai."

Elvish Yadav calls himself deserving winner in Jiya Shankar's vlog

A clip from Jiya Shankar's vlog is circulating on social media wherein the duo can be seen having a banter. In the vlog, Yadav, being his sarcastic self, called himself the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as people trolled him earlier. The video triggered another series of trolls for Yadav following which Jiya Shankar shared a tweet.

"Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate !I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me - that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that deserved to win !As if this would make any difference go ahead say what you want to ! Rest its not my fight , not my words ! But still want to spread hate ? Go ahead waste your energy on stupid things. Love you too," the tweet read.

Take a look:

