Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inspired by THIS popular Bollywood couple, reveals Karan Johar

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani created quite a stir at the box office. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film hit the big screen on July 28 and received rave reviews from both critics and the audience. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also won plaudits for its storyline.

But, do you know Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inspired by the love story of a popular Bollywood couple? Karan Johar revealed the same. During a conversation with Mid-day, the filmmaker opened up about the story of his recent hit and said it's inspired by the 'camaraderie' between Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Johar stated that the couple may have 'subconsciously' inspired the lead characters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Opening up about the same, Johar further said Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a strong friendship in their marriage. The filmmaker continued that he has had dinners with them and hung out multiple times and observed comfort in their camaraderie. The filmmaker added that it wasn't impossible for two individuals from different strata and demographics of society to find love.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love story

The duo first crossed each other's paths in 1999 while filming International Khiladi. The couple started dating and fell in love. In 2001, they tied the knot and embraced parenthood with Aarav and Nitara. Akshay Kumar appeared in several films under Dharma Productions including Good Newwz, Kesari, Brothers, Sooryavanshi, Selfiee, Simmba, and others.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned more than Rs 150 crore domestically. The film also stars veterans Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

