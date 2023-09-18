Zareen Khan issues clarification after reports of her being served with arrest warrant surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAREEN KHAN Zareen Khan

Actor Zareen Khan hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons as reports of her being served with an arrest warrant by Kolkata Police in connection with a cheating case surfaced. India TV reached out to the actor's team on Sunday who denied all allegations and called it a miscommunication.

On Monday, Zareen Khan's lawyer issued a clarification on behalf of her and called it a result of 'some miscommunication.' The two-page clarification mentioned that Khan has been given protection by the High Court of Calcutta in the case and the complainant has been continuously avoiding service in the case.

The clarification further stated that Khan has been a victim of fraud and revealed that the organisers of the event Vishal Gupta and his wife Payal Gupta, through their manager Anjali Atha, deceived the actor by presenting the event as the Kali Puja organised by the Government of West Bengal, through the Chief Minister, sports Minister, and ex-sports Minister of West Bengal.

What is the Zareen Khan cheating case?

In 2018, Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer, was said to perform at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata. Reports say she failed to show up at the event following which the organisers filed an FIR against her. Back then, Khan was summoned by Kolkata Police for questioning. The actor had alleged that the organisers had misled her by falsely representing the event by telling her that the Chief Minister of West Bengal would be part of it. Khan and her team later discovered that it was a small-scale event in north Kolkata. Besides, the actor also revealed that the organisers had misunderstandings regarding her stay and plane tickets.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan won plaudits for her performance in Veer. Khan was also compared with Katrina Kaif due to the uncanny resemblance with the star.

Also Read: Actor and YouTuber TTF Vasan meets with accident during bike stunt | Video

Latest Entertainment News