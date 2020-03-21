Anil Kapoor sings for quarantined Anupam Kher: 'Sunita won’t let you in'

Anil Kapoor shared a video in which he is chatting with his old friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor serenaded his old friend Anupam Kher, who is on self-quarantine after returning from New York on Friday. In a video shared by Kher, he tells fans how he visits Anil always when he returns from abroad. However, he couldn't do the same this time as he has isolated himself to save others from potential coronavirus. Kher and Kapoor are neighbours.

“In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor ‘s house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon,” he captioned his post.

Kapoor didn't allow Kher to miss him much and soon appeared under the latter's balcony. In the video shared by Kapoor, the actor asks Kher, “When did you return from America? How is India treating you?,” The veteran actor's response is not audible. Anil then goes on to say, “What to do my friend, Sunita (Anil’s wife) will not let you in,” but he treats Kher by singing a popular old Hindi film song ‘Ek Ghar Banauga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.’



“#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe,” Kapoor wrote in his tweet. Kher also shared the same video and wrote, ''Thank you dear @AnilKapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know- This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!!''

“Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen!! So glad to see you (from a distance),” Kapoor commented on his friend's post.