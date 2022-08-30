Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic from Paris amidst COVID isolation, calls it 'humbling experience'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture from Paris amidst isolation

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture reminiscing the past while isolated. Big B, who recently contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus for the second time, is currently in home quarantine and has been sharing updates regarding his health on social media. Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared a nostalgic picture.

On Tuesday, the megastar shared a picture from an event in Paris, calling it a great honour and a most humbling experience. Big B stated in the caption that when one is isolated, all one can do is turn the pages of the past and reflect back. Sharing the post, he wrote, "In isolation due to the 2nd bout of CoViD, what does one do .. one looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this .. it’s at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture .. the Studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes it’s presence among many others .. a great honour and a most humbling experience."

As soon as he uploaded the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to wish the superstar a speedy recovery. Also, a few celebrities took to the comment section to hail the actor.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan contracted the COVID-19 virus for the second time on August 23rd. The actor took to social media to inform fans about the same. His post read, "T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on 9th September. The actor is also gearing up for his upcoming film, GoodBye. The film marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Project K and The Intern in his pipeline.

