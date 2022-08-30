Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make the hottest ex-couple on beach vacay, pics take internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRINASHAYK Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk vacationed together

Bradley Cooper reunited with his Russian ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk for a tropical vacation. Irina shared pictures from their getaway together on social media and fans are loving the reunion between the exes, who are co-parenting their five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. What caught the netizens' fancy was how incredibly hot Bradley and Irina looked in the pictures. The former couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in 2017 before breaking up in 2019. Their reunion pics have excited the fans.

Irina and Bradley Cooper have fun time during vacation

Bradley and Irina vacationed together with their five-year-old daughter Lea. The Russian supermodel shared some images from their trip on her Instagram handle. In one of the images photo, Irina, who wore a floral bikini and black mesh cover-up, and Bradley stood next to each as they smiled at the camera. The Hangover star was clicked shirtless and wore a pair of short black swim trunks. He poured water into a bucket for the pigs to drink. In other images, Irina was seen having fun in the sand as she flaunted her beach body.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk relationship timeline

The Hollywood A-lister and the Russian supermodel began dating in 2015. They sparked romance rumors after attending a Broadway show together. However, they went their separate ways in 2019 when Bradley sparked romance rumours with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. After splitting up Irina and Bradley have been on amicable terms and also co-parenting their daughter Lea. Despite their hectic work and travelling schedule, they find time to be with their young daughter.

Bradley Cooper's upcoming film Maestro

On the movies front, Bradley Cooper has been filming for his upcoming film Maestro. Matthew Bomer co-stars opposite him in the biopic on the legendary broadway Leonard Bernstein. After A Star Is Born, Maestro will be Bradley's new project as a director. The biopic is said to focus on Bernstein's marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre. Though he married the Chilean-American stage and TV performer, he then acknowledged his homosexuality. Throughout the course of their marriage, he had brief extramarital liaisons with young men, which several family friends have said his wife knew about.

White Collar alum Bomer is said to portray a clarinet player with whom Bernstein had a brief romance.

