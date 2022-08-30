Jasmin Bhasin reveals getting rape threats after Bigg Boss, says 'I got over it with medical help'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN Jasmin Bhasin reveals getting threats after Bigg Boss

Jasmin Bhasin, who is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry, rose to fame with the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. After the show, the actress became a household name for both her chirpy personality and her well-known loving relationship with Aly Goni. However, the fame and fan following also kept her on the pedestal of judgement, which resulted in a lot of bullying and trolling for the actress. Recently, during an interview, Jasmin talked about her life after exiting the Bigg Boss house.

Talking to News18, the actress revealed that after she left the Bigg Boss house, people hurled such toxic abuses at her that were worse than trolls. The actress also revealed that she received death and rape threats from people just because they didn’t like her in the show. Jasmin further went on to say that the backlash took over her mental health and she overcame all of it after seeking medical help. She also got support from her family and close friends at that time.

The 32-year-old actress also spoke about not giving any heed to trolls. She stressed that she doesn’t even get to know if someone is trolling her as she is in a place in her life where she receives a lot of love. "If people love me, I’ll return that love. If they hate me, that’s their choice", she added.

Jasmin was also quizzed if trolling is gender-specific, to which she replied by saying that she doesn’t think it’s gender-specific. She added that nobody wants to read such nasty things about themselves and men get equally affected.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has featured in a number of music videos this year. The actress recently appeared in a music video titled "Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi" with her beau Ali Goni. Now, the actress is set to star in a Punjabi film titled Honeymoon, opposite actor-singer Gippy Grewal. ​

DON'T MISS

Mahesh Babu proud as daughter Sithara dances to Penny song on Dance India Dance Telugu | WATCH

Justin Bieber is FINALLY visiting India this October; 'The Justice World Tour Continues'

Taimur Ali Khan channels his inner farmer, mom Kareena Kapoor says ‘Garam mooli ke parathe for lunch’

Latest Entertainment News