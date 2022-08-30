Mahesh Babu proud as daughter Sithara dances to Penny song on Dance India Dance Telugu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu and Sithara arrived at Dance India Dance Telugu stage

Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sithara arrived at the Dance India Dance Telugu stage to support the contestants of the reality show. Mahesh Babu's dance moves are loved by his fans and there could be no one more appropriate than him to talk about dance, rhythm and music. On the occasion, not just Mahesh Babu but his daughter Sithara also made an appearance on DID Telugu. When Sithara danced on her father's track on the show with the contestants, Mahesh Babu's chest swelled with pride.

Sithara and Mahesh Babu grace DID Telugu stage

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu arrived on DID Telugu stage with his daughter Sithara. In a promo shared by the channel, the father-daughter duo could be seen making a grand entry. Mahesh Babu held his daughter Sithara's hands as they made their way to the stage. Taking the mic, Mahesh Babu described dance as a celebration. He looked dashing as ever in a black full sleeves T-shirt and similar coloured denim. His last theatrical release was Sarkaru Vaari Paata which did good business at the box office.

Sithara impresses with her dance moves on DID stage

Sithara was featured in the Penny song from her father's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The track received immense love from the fans of Mahesh Babu and even Sithara was praised. On the DID Telugu stage, Sithara performed the Penny hook step. As Mahesh Babu saw his darling daughter perform with the other contestants behind her, he seemed elated and proud. Fans showered Sithara with love for her confidence and how she nailed the Penny hook step on the stage in front of the live studio audience.

Read: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film mints impressive numbers in third week

Mahesh Babu upcoming films

On August 9, Mahesh Babu turned a year older. On this special occasion, over 200 special shows of his blockbuster film, Pokiri were organised in theatres around the world. Industry sources said that this was a one-of-a-kind record for an Indian film. The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation. meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas for his 28th film. Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after Athadu and Khaleja.

Read: New Web Series on OTT in September 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Latest Entertainment News