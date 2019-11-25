Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Bachchan to play contract killer in Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Bob Biswas

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has bagged a new project. He will be seen playing the role of a popular fictional character Bob Biswas from the 2012 Indian thriller film "Kahaani". Bob Biswas is a poker-faced contract killer. The character spawned dedicated social media pages, memes and is a favourite with Bollywood pop culture enthusiasts who associate him till date with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, ek minute".

Now, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production will produce a spin-off film featuring Bob Biswas as the central character.

Announcing the news, SRK took to social media on Monday and wrote: "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring Bob Biswas."

The film will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Abhishek is excited to be on board.

"Very excited to announce my next film. Bob Biswas, #nomoshkar. he added.

The movie is slated to go on the floors in early 2020 and will release in the same year.

