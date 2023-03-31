Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and others: Popular actors who also became directors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others: Take a look at some famous actors who also became directors

Contrary to popular belief, acting is a very difficult profession that needs a lot of hard effort, determination, and patience. Not only that, but certain actors are so skilled at their job that they can not only act but also direct, demonstrating that some people are born with the ability to be a jack of all trades! Here are some actors who have worn the director’s hat, with or without appearing in such films.

Ajay Devgn:

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, has grabbed the imagination of Bollywood fans and is now in theatres. Previously, the actor directed Shivaay, Runway 34 and U Me Aur Hum. According to the actor, Bholaa is a human story that will resonate with the viewers. Ajay previously stated that he enjoys both performing and directing.

Aamir Khan:

The actor, who is famed for his excellence, has always preferred direction. Taare Zameen Par, Aamir's 2007 film, was co-directed by Amole Gupte. The uplifting story of eight-year-old Ishaan, who is diagnosed with Dyslexia and finds a friend and confidant in his Art instructor Ram, played by Aamir, is told in the film, which also stars Darsheel Safary. The film is still regarded as one of the best works of the last few decades.

Naseeruddin Shah:

Naseeruddin Shah is an actor who requires no introduction. The actor known for films such as A Wednesday, Ardh Satya has given ground-breaking performances throughout his career. Yun Hota To Kya Hota, his directorial debut, was released to widespread acclaim in 2006. It starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Irrfan Khan, Ayesha Takia, and Imaad Shah, the actor's son. Other than that, Naseeruddin has directed several plays.

Anupam Kher:

Anupam Kher, who made his debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh, played a 65-year-old man and nailed it. With Om Jai Jagadish, the NSD graduate made his directorial debut in 2002. The cast of the family drama included Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan. However, the film did not fare well at the box office, and Anupam returned to acting full-time.

Latest Bollywood News