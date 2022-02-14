3 years of Pulwama Attack: Movies and web series that highlight the menace of terrorism

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KENGHOSH19 Watch these movies to remember the martyrs in Pulwama

On this day three years ago, 40 Indian bravehearts were martyred in one of the deadliest terror attacks on the country's security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead. As we remember the martyrs of the cowardly terror attack, we take a look at some movies and web series that have highlighted the menace of terrorism and what impact it has on the lives of people.

State Of Siege: Temple Attack

Akshaye Khanna leads a team of soldiers to rescue hostages from a temple. In the film, there are instances of brutal violence and bloodshed perpetrated by the terrorists without any qualms.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

The Nishikant Kamat directorial deals with the aftermath of the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings that left over 200 people dead and many more injured. It is a realistic take on the impact faced by the people who are victims of terrorist attacks.

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee plays Shrikant Tiwari, who is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and does everything in his strength and might to save his country. It showcases how international terrorism poses an immense threat to the country and people who work tirelessly to keep things in order.

A Wednesday

In this realistic drama, a common man takes it upon himself to execute terrorists. It is deeply emotional yet an eye-opening cat-and-mouse thriller that keeps you engaged throughout its runtime.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri released in 2019 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It is a fictionally dramatised account of the true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. The film stars Vicky Kaushal.