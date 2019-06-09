Yami Gautam thrilled with gift from Jackie Chan

Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently for their film 2017 film Kaabil.

New Delhi Published on: June 09, 2019 13:43 IST
Actress Yami Gautam received a special gift - a traditional shawl - from international icon Jackie Chan during the promotions of "Kaabil" in China. She was thrilled.

"I was surprised when I heard that Mr. Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn't meet him as I was still in India then shooting for 'Bala'. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift.

"As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He's such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon," Yami said in a statement.

Yami and Hrithik Roshan were in Beijing recently and received an overwhelming response from all their fans and the audiences.

Hrithik had met Chan, and had posted photographs of their meeting on social media.

