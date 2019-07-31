Will Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 become the biggest budgeted comedy film of Bollywood?

Will Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 become the biggest budgeted comedy films of Bollywood?

The Housefull franchise is one of the hit comedy series and now it seems that the fourth installment of the hit series Housefull 4 will become the biggest budget comedy film in Bollywood. The film just like its other parts will have a multi-starcast including big names of the industry like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Amanda Rosario along with Boman Irani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A trade source close to Deccan Chronicle states, "The film boasts a huge starcast - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, both the Kritis - Sanon and Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Amanda Rosario apart from Boman Irani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among a host of others. There has been a change of director from Sajid Khan to Farhad Samji and both of them have been paid. Sajid Khan was replaced after the #MeToo controversy as was actor Nana Patekar who was also paid."

Further, the source said, "The film also has two cinematographers capturing two eras - the 16th as well as the 21st century. There are seven music composers for the film as well. Add to all this there are multiple locations and a reshoot that took place making it the most expensive comedy film thus far."

Talking about the film, the director Farhad Samji in an interview to IANS revealed, "It is a period comedy... something that we are doing for the first time. The look, clothes, and scale of the film are done on a different level. That's the challenge."

The film is slated to release on Diwali this year.

