Kareena Kapoor Khan is now officially on Instagram. Check out her latest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now officially on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not on Instagram officially but we all know that she is present on this social media app and is always updated with news related to her industry. News of Kareena's Instagram debut often hit headlines as her fans have always wanted to connect directly to the actress. Though Kareena had earlier said that she would never be on Instagram, it seems she has given up on social media pressure. The Good News actress who is juggling between the shooting of Angrezi Medium and reality show Dance India Dance 7 is finally on Instagram.

Actually, Bollywood ace's makeup artist Mickey Contractor tagged an account that goes by the username kareenakapoorKhan while sharing her latest DID 7 look on social media platform. ''Straight from Heathrow to Film city @Kareenakapoorkhan,'' the caption reads. Meanwhile, Instagram handle @therealkareenakapoor, which is though a fan page but has access to all inside details and photographs of the actress also mentioned the same username in its caption. ''For News and Updates u Guys can follow @kareenakapoorkhan its Official Handle by Team,'' he wrote alongside latest photos of Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan having fun on the sets of Dance India Dance

Earlier in an interview with India Today, the actress had said she is a private person, hence, she will never be available on social media. ''No, I think that'll never be possible, because I'm very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there. Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don't wanna be the one posting pictures and videos," Kareena had said.

Though the account will be managed by her team, it will undoubtedly help her fans to get a sneak-peek into her life. Kareena posted her first Instagram photo three-days back, however, it was today when it became official. Check out her photos which she shared on Instagram.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated to release in September this year. She will also be seen as a cop in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to his web series Sacred Games