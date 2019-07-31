CCD Owner Death: Celebrities mourn the shocking demise of owner VG Siddhartha

In a tragic incident, VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day outlets allegedly committed suicide. He was missing since Monday later which his body was found on Wednesday morning during the search operation. He is suspected to have taken his life by jumping into Netravathi river on July 29. This came as a piece of shocking news for the nation and various celebrities mourned the mysterious death of the son-in-law of former Karntaka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna.

The business tycoon even left a letter to the board of directors and his CCD family saying that he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts.” A lot of celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Sonal Chauhan, Nandita Iyer, etc took to their Twitter handles to share their grief. Have a look at what they tweeted:

Swara Bhasker wrote, "Quite heartbreaking! #CafeCoffeeDay changed our notion of ‘hanging out’ and changed what our post school / college day looked like.. not to mention changed what a dating looked like ! I’m not a finance expert but this is so sad!"

Quite heartbreaking! #CafeCoffeeDay changed our notion of 'hanging out' and changed what our post school / college day looked like.. not to mention changed what a dating looked like ! I'm not a finance expert but this is so sad!

Sonu Sood tweeted, “A lot can happen over a cup of coffee” so tragic! May almighty give strength to the family to deal with this irreparable loss! #ccd #RIPVGSiddhartha"

"A lot can happen over a cup of coffee" so tragic ! May almighty give strength to the family to deal with this irreparable loss🙏! #ccd #RIPVGSiddhartha

Sonal Chauhan said, "It’s so so so heartbreaking to see what happened with #VGSiddhartha . This just makes me once again think about the importance of mental health. I really hope people become open to seeking help n realising that there’s absolutely no shame in doing so. #rip #CafeCoffeeDay"

It's so so so heartbreaking to see what happened with #VGSiddhartha . This just makes me once again think about the importance of mental health. I really hope people become open to seeking help n realising that there's absolutely no shame in doing so. #rip #CafeCoffeeDay

Richa Chadha said, "Endlessly heartbreaking…"

Mugdha Godse wrote, "Very Tragic news!! strength & prayers to the family… #VGSiddhartha"

Very Tragic news!! strength & prayers to the family... #VGSiddhartha

Shruti Seth: How terribly tragic #RIPSiddhartha

Hansal Mehta: #VGSiddhartha Sad end. Succumbed to disease of doing business in India.

#VGSiddhartha Sad end. Succumbed to disease of doing business in India.

Nandita Iyer said, "Among many memorable @CafeCoffeeDay experiences- this one touched me. 2010, I was traveling with my toddler son. Had forgotten to carry milk. I asked CCD to fill a bottle for me, charge me for 2 coffees. They refused to bill it. RIP #VGSiddhartha, your brand will live long."

Among many memorable @CafeCoffeeDay

experiences

- this one touched me.

2010, I was traveling with my toddler son. Had forgotten to carry milk. I asked CCD to fill a bottle for me, charge me for 2 coffees. They refused to bill it. RIP #VGSiddhartha, your brand will live long. pic.twitter.com/eAalRNoYkO — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 31, 2019

