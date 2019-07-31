Badshah breaks record on YouTube and reveals how his name is inspired from Shah Rukh Khan’s film

Popular rapper Badshah, during a conversation, in The Kapil Sharma Show revealed, “My stage name ‘Badshah’ is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Badshah. When the movie released in 1999 it was a big hit. All of my friends were in love with that movie. That was the time when I started writing a lot of songs and singing them in public, my friends started calling me Badshah. That’s how my stage name Badshah became a thing.”

The rapper who is hardly recognized by his original name added, “My real name is Prateek Singh Sisodiya, but I don’t think a lot of people know it.” Badshah is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood through the film Khandani Shafakhana in which he will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi popstar named Gabru Ghaatak. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma in leading roles.

Badshah's recent song “Paagal" garnered as many as 75 million views in just one day, which happens to be a mark even Taylor Swift couldn't touch. However, his efforts did not get any response from the world's most popular online video hub. The Sonu Music artist was denied the credit as the Google-owned site only mentioned the records made by Ariana Grande’s “thank u next," Blackpink’s “Kill This Love," BTS’s “Boy With Luv" and Taylor Swift’s “ME!"

