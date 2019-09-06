Vicky Kaushal wraps up the shoot of Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal has wrapped Dharma Productions' Bhoot Part 1-The Haunted Ship, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The actor took to social media to make the announcement. Vicky shared a still from the shoot and captioned it, ''Rolled our last shot for ‘BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship’ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th.”
Earlier the makers released first look of the film in which Vicky looks terrified as bloodied hand with long nails grabs his bruised face. The film is set around an abandoned ship.
Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh is scheduled to release on November 15.
For unversed, Bhanu Pratap Singh has worked as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan, who is known for helming films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Khaitan is also co-producing this movie along with Karan Johar. Bhumi has an extended cameo in this horror flick.
As per Mumbai Mirror report, ''Unlike other Bollywood horror films, it will not be VFX-heavy. The horror will be created with the help of innovative cinematography and background score. It is made on a really tight budget, and even the post-production is not expected to take a lot of time''.
On a related note, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film on Shaheed Udham Singh and another film on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
