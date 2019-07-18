Throwback Video: When Priyanka Chopra opened up about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor in Aap Ki Adalat

Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Shahid Kapoor in Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has established her foothold globally turned a year older on July 18. The actress is celebrating 37th birthday today with her husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee is known for being a self-made actor without any godfather in film industry. From her Miss World victory to becoming National-Award winning actress, she has carved her own path. Eight years back, the actress appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat in which she answered several questions by channel's Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Priyanka was even vocal about her relationship with co-actor Shahid Kapoor. PeeCee and Shahid dated for a couple of years before calling it quits. When asked about Shahid's presence during income tax raid at her residence, the actress denied that he was the one who opened the door. However, she did confirm that Shahid was present during the raid as he is her neighbour and her family was not available at the moment. PeeCee even agreed that Shahid has often come to meet him on the sets of her film and has always been there by her side.

The Barfi actress denied that she cried on the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey after she saw Shahid crying for a scene. She said that she was so engrossed by Shahid's performance that she forgot her lines. Watch the video below.