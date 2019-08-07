Sushant Singh Rajput opens up on dating Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite a time now. The duo has been spotted together a number of times. They even went for a holiday together and spent some quality time on the actress' birthday. Despite the buzz, the 'lovebirds' has kept mum on their relationship rumours. However, in a recent media interaction, Sushant unwillingly confirmed that he is seeing the Jalebi actress.

The Chhichhore star said that people shouldn't speak when they aren't sure about it. He even said that he needs to consult the other person before he can reveal something.

A Bollywoodlife report quoted Sushant as saying, ''Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

The rumoured couple even went to Ladakh with their friends. They didn't share any picture together but the duo grabbed eyeballs when they took to Instagram to share a picture with the same kid in the frame. While Sushant's caption reads, ''An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh,'' Rhea wrote, ''Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture . #casualconversations with a new friend #rheality #incredibleindia''.

Earlier, Sushant was rumoured to be dating Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan. Rumours were rife about him seeing his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. However, there was no confirmation on any of these relationships from the actor.

The only official relationship Sushant had was with Ankita Lokhande, with whom he shared screen space in popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. The duo dated for seven years before calling it quits in 2016. Ankita is now in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain and often share their romantic pictures on social media.

On the professional front, Sushant, who was last seen in Kedarnath will next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. The film, which revolves around college friends also stars Shraddha Kapoor as female lead.