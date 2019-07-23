Super 30 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer Anand Kumar biopic crosses Rs 100 crore in 11 days

Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer Anand Kumar crosses Rs 100 crore in 10 days

It's a century and counting for Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30, which has been giving competition to other releases such as Kabir Singh, Article 15 and The Lion King. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports, "#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz".

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles released on July 12, 2019, has been performing well at the box office. The film is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

Super 30 narrates the story of Anand Kumar, who started the Super 30 program for underprivileged kids who wish to crack the prestigious IIT-entrance exam. As per media reports, it was Anand Kumar, who wanted Hrithik Roshan to play his role in the biopic. With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is hoping to revive his charm in the Bollywood business as the actor was last seen two years back in Kaabil.

Asked about his experience about the film, Anand Kumar in a recent interview said, “Definitely it is a new thing for me as otherwise I would have been restricted to teaching. Above all, seeing students getting inspired by the film based on my life makes me feel good,” he further stated.

Kumar, who was deprived of higher studies due to financial constraints, started the Super 30 programme and provided free coaching to 30 students every year at his home. He shot to fame in 2008 when all the 30 students of the batch cleared IIT JEE examination

Super 30 has been made tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page