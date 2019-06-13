Latest Bollywood News June 13: Disha Patani’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout session and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the fittest and the hottest celebrity in Bollywood. In spite of being a mother, the actress has maintained her sexy curves with perfection. Fans have often spotted the actress outside her gym and pilates session where she has shed all those extra kilos after her pregnancy. While Kareena loves to indulge herself in extensive workout, she also makes sure that she relax her body and mind with some hard-core Yoga exercises in order to find the right balance. Kareena Kapoor Khan does not just swear by cardio and pilates but Yoga is as much a part of her fitness regime and these new pictures are proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan page that shares every little detail about the Angrezi Medium actress took to their Instagram to share how she manages to maintain her perfect body. In the picture, Kareena can be seen practicing four different yoga poses which not only inspire us to hit the gym right now but also seem very difficult. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout here.