Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Latest Bollywood News June 13: Disha Patani’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout session and more
Live now

Latest Bollywood News June 13: Disha Patani’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout session and more

Latest Bollywood News June 13: Bharat actress Disha Patani has turned 27 years old today. On her birthday, have a look at her latest sizzling pictures. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 8:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Latest Bollywood News June 13: Disha Patani’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout session and more

Latest Bollywood News June 13: Bharat actress Disha Patani has turned 27 years old today. On her birthday, have a look at her latest sizzling pictures. On the other hand, Bollywood diva and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken the internet yet again with her yoga workout session. Also, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has finally revealed her relationship status by sharing a cute photograph with boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani. Shahid Kapoor has also been ruling the headlines these days for his upcoming film Kabir Singh. Recently in an interview, the actor revealed that while he is unaffected by trolls, his wife Mira Kapoor get upset when kids Misha and Zain get trolled online. Check out all the latest Bollywood news and updates here.

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood and Entertainment News June 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • June 13, 2019 8:06 AM (IST)

    Disha Patani birthday: Bharat actress will definitely blow your mind with her latest pictures

    Disha Patani often breaks the internet with het pictures and relationship status with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. On teh other hand, her latest song 'Slow Motion' in Salman Khan's movie made her touch the sky of success. As the actress Disha Patani turns 27 years old on June 13, here are some of her latest pictures which will make you stare at her endlessly.

  • June 13, 2019 8:03 AM (IST)

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s difficult yoga workout will pump up your morning (PICS)

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is the fittest and the hottest celebrity in Bollywood. In spite of being a mother, the actress has maintained her sexy curves with perfection. Fans have often spotted the actress outside her gym and pilates session where she has shed all those extra kilos after her pregnancy. While Kareena loves to indulge herself in extensive workout, she also makes sure that she relax her body and mind with some hard-core Yoga exercises in order to find the right balance. Kareena Kapoor Khan does not just swear by cardio and pilates but Yoga is as much a part of her fitness regime and these new pictures are proof.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan page that shares every little detail about the Angrezi Medium actress took to their Instagram to share how she manages to maintain her perfect body. In the picture, Kareena can be seen practicing four different yoga poses which not only inspire us to hit the gym right now but also seem very difficult. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout here.

  • June 13, 2019 8:03 AM (IST)

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals her relationship status, shares cute picture

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been in the limelight time and again for sharing pictures with rumored boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on her Instagram. While the star kid has never really cared about what people would say and shared what she felt comfortable in posting on her social media, she has always been under scrutiny when it comes to her relationship status. Now, the star kid has finally cleared all the confusion and confirmed that she is dating Mishaal Kirpalani in the cutest way possible.

    Ira Khan asked her fans and followers for questions they want to ask her in an ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram. From her personal life to her interests in filmmaking, the divas uncovered it all. When one user asked her if she is dating anybody, Ira shared a picture with boyfriend Mishal Kirpalani in which she can be seen hugging him and tagged him in the story as well. If this doesn’t confirm that Ira is dating Mishal then what will. Check out her answer here

  • June 13, 2019 8:02 AM (IST)

    Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput gets upset when kids Misha-Zain get trolled

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents of Misha and Zain. Their happy family sometimes become a victim of trolls. Mira Rajput who is often regular in posting updates about children Misha and Zain on her Instagram account, face criticism too. The little kids Misha and Zain are trolled for no reason, and that's cruel for the innocent toddlers.

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryJacqueline Fernandez channels her inner barbie in swimsuit pictures Next Story  