Kareena Kapoor Khan’s difficult yoga workout will pump up your morning for all the right reasons (PICS)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s difficult yoga workout will pump up your morning

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the fittest and the hottest celebrity in Bollywood. In spite of being a mother, the actress has maintained her sexy curves with perfection. Fans have often spotted the actress outside her gym and pilates session where she has shed all those extra kilos after her pregnancy. While Kareena loves to indulge herself in extensive workout, she also makes sure that she relax her body and mind with some hard-core Yoga exercises in order to find the right balance. Kareena Kapoor Khan does not just swear by cardio and pilates but Yoga is as much a part of her fitness regime and these new pictures are proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan page that shares every little detail about the Angrezi Medium actress took to their Instagram to share how she manages to maintain her perfect body. In the picture, Kareena can be seen practicing four different yoga poses which not only inspire us to hit the gym right now but also seem very difficult. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga workout here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been very careful about her fitness and workout. Not just for herself, the actress makes sure to provide her little son Taimur will all the nutrition as well. Recently, Kareena along with husband Saif were seen interacting with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar about their diet and lifestyle, when the actress was asked about her two-year-old son's diet. She revealed, "Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he's got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl."

On the related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were in London recently where they were soaking up the sun like a true boss. Their pictures and videos from the vacation have already broken the internet as fans can’t stop complimenting this gorgeous family.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht which is a multi-starrer and Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium in the pipeline as well.

