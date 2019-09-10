Image Source : TWITTER Naa Bhagwaan, naa shaitaan: Laal Kaptaan gives a Dussehra reminder

Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan has piqued audience interest ever since the first look poster of the film was released. While the release date of the film has been pushed to October 11, the makers today have given us an intriguing reminder today.

"Naa Bhagwaan, naa shaitaan! Toofan hai woh. Aa raha hai #LaalKaptaan", the official Twitter handle of Eros Now read.

Earlier, the teaser of Laal Kaptaan featuring Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu showcased his dreadful avatar as he glides ashes on his face.The 30-second clip had a dialogue that plays in the background and the same is," Har Ram Apna Ravaan, Har Ram Ka Apna Dusshera.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International told PTI."Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind."

Saif Ali Khan's pictures from the film’s sets in Rajasthan had earlier leaked online. They showed him in a thick beard and dreadlocks which led to comparisons with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of Caribbean franchise. A Mid Day report quoted him as saying “My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor’s son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow.’ The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film.

Saif Ali Khan in Laal Kaptaan

The movie is directed by Navdeep Singh of NH 10 fame. Laal Kaptaan releases this Dusshera on October 11.

