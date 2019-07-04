Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli takes a dig at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap defends Pink actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rangoli slammed Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

Judgementall Hai Kya trailer was launched couple of days back, Prakash Kovelamudi's debut Bollywood directorial starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao along with Satish Kaushik in support was appreciated by all. The social media pages, fan pages were also flooded with appreciation posts. The film has been the talk of the town, both the actors will be sharing screen after six years.

Many Bollywood celebrities also admired the trailer including Varun Dhawan. Game Over actress Taapsee Pannu also took to her Twitter to appreciate the trailer but that did not go well. Taapsee wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! #JudgementallHaiKya." Kangana's sister Rangoli bashed her twitter. Responding to Taapsee, Rangoli wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy".

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Later, Anurag Kashyap came out in Taapsee's support. The filmmaker said that praising a trailer means praising each and every aspect of the film. He took on Twitter to write, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Rangoli also bashed Anurag Kashyap and asked him to back off. She replied, "You, Anurag Kashyap, have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, in fact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....”

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

Well, Taapsee in not the only one whom Rangoli slammed on Twitter post. She also slammed Varun Dhawan when he wrote good about trailer. He tweeted, "What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer". To which Rangoli replied, "Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn ".

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn 😎 https://t.co/OxRZARgsYZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Judgemental Hai Kya is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms slated to release on July 26, 2019.