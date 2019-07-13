John Abraham announces his next, Attack. Check out first look

Image Source : TWITTER John Abraham to feature in another action-thriller Attack

Actor-producer John Abraham's love for the action genre is no secret. He will now produce and play the lead in the action-thriller - "Attack", a race against time story of rescue by an 'Attack team' led by a lone ranger, played by John. The film is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis that brought a nation to its knees.

Written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, "Attack" will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions and John's JA Entertainment.

"At JA Entertainment, we believe in 'content first'. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience," said John.

"'Attack' is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj and Ajay are on board this very interesting project," he added.

The film will go on floors in December 2019.

"'Attack' is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike in films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration," said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, John Abraham will next be seen in Batla House, which is also an action-thriller inspired by true events. The movie is slated for Independence Day 2019 release along with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Prabhas starrer Saaho.

(With IANS inputs)