Jhootha Kahin Ka Trailer: Rishi Kapoor's return to the big screens is one fun-filled ride, watch

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal, has been seeking medical treatment for cancer in the US. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle last September and added that he would be back in India soon. Ahead of his arrival in India, Rishi Kapoor is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka. The trailer of the film is out now and, we must say it looks fun and entertaining all the way.

Directed by Smeep Kang, Jhootha Kahin Ka also stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi and arrives in theatres on July 19, which is before the speculated date of Rishi's return to India.

The film revolves around two boys, Sunny and Omkar, who travel to Mauritius for higher education and end up loving the country so much that they don’t want to come back home. Rishi Kapoor, who will be playing the role of Omkar’s father, decides to pay the boys a surprise visit but is baffled when he sees their lifestyle.

The shooting of Jhootha Kahin Ka was wrapped up in August last year before Rishi Kapoor left for the US. The superstar recently shared that he is cancer-free and will be coming back home to Mumbai by next month.